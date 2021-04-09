Property taxes due soon in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you own any property in Shawnee County, the second half of 2020 property taxes are due May 10.

County’s Treasurer Larry Mah said his office started mailing out statements on Monday.

Shawnee County’s Appraiser Steve Bauman said most residential values went up significantly this year by about four to six percent, while some commercial sectors saw a decrease.

Bauman said the pandemic doesn’t seem to have had an impact on the number of people appealing taxes.

“On the commercial side, the pandemic had probably a larger effect than it did for residential. The residential market is going very strong and so we’re having a little bit of trouble keeping up with it, recognizing that in our values,” Bauman said.

Again, those taxes are due May 10 and can be paid in person, online, or by mail.