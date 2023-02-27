MCLOUTH, Kan. (KSNT) – A push to bring a crypto mining to Jefferson County is on hold for the foreseeable future after a last-minute ownership shakeup.

Crypto Colo Center Corp, an oil and gas company based just outside McLouth in Jefferson County, had proposed opening a crypto mining facility on its property. Jefferson County Community Development Director Dustin Parks tells 27 News ownership of the property switched hands on Monday, just hours before the issue was set to go before the county planning commission. Parks says the new owner then withdrew consideration of the crypto mining proposal from Monday’s agenda.

Parks says Jefferson County won’t consider any similar proposals for at least a year.

“The Board of County Commissioners has issued a moratorium on accepting applications for Data Centers and Crypto mining facilities in Jefferson County for at least the next 12 months to review potential regulatory requirements,” Parks said.

Parks says the Jefferson County’s Planning Commission and Jefferson County Commission will not review the application at this time and there are currently no plans of further discussion.

The proposal drew criticism from residents and environment advocates.