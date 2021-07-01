Proposed Topeka budget includes 2% increase from 2021; no mill levy hike

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka Finance Department has posted the 2022 Proposed Budget on the City
of Topeka website.

The 2022 budget city-wide expense is $339 million. The proposed budget does not include an increase in the mill levy.

The budget priorities include “investing in infrastructure, continuing commitment to public safety, continuing a commitment to developing neighborhoods, selected strategic investment toward quality of life, and
improving fiscal sustainability.”

The General Fund budget is $98.1 million, a 2% increase from 2021.

Personnel-related expenses represent the largest share of the budget.

City of Topeka Proposed 2022 Budget:

