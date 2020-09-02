Prosecutor explains animal abuse laws after local man shoots, blinds dog

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Silver Lake 18-month-old dog, Lucy, is blind after she was shot in the face.

The man who shot her could pay anywhere from $500 to $5,000 in fines. He could spend anywhere from a minimum of 30 days to 12 months in the Shawnee County Jail.

The Shawnee County District Attorney said this is something his office takes very seriously.

“Sometimes and oftentimes, cruelty to animals is a precursor to cruelty to abuse to a fellow human being so that is something we take very seriously,” Michael Kagay, Shawnee County District Attorney, said.

The suspect John Stover is out of the Shawnee County Jail. Attorneys said there are some legal defenses he could use to get out of this since he is a farmer, like if the animal is affecting his livelihood or eating his crops.