TOPEKA (KSNT) – Demonstrations are underway across the country following a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

One of these protests happened in Emporia where members of the community gathered at Kellogg Circle for a peaceful demonstration against gun violence. The organizers wanted to bring attention to the issue of gun violence and raise their voices along with many others around the U.S.

The demonstration was organized by students of Emporia State University in partnership with Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action. One of the organizers spoke with 27 News about their own experience with gun violence.

“One of my friends in Lenexa, Kansas, which is my hometown, he was killed due to gun violence exactly three months ago,” said Jackson Anderson, an ESU senior. “It was a tragedy for the community. We want something done. Here at Emporia State University, we really want action to be taken by our legislators.”

The peaceful protest included a walk around Kellogg Circle, a vigil and guest speaker Democrat candidate Pastor Mic McGuire.