Thousands show up to protest at ‘No Means No’ sexual assault rally at KU fraternity in Lawrence

LAWRENCE (WDAF) — Protesters gathered for a “No Means No” rally against sexual assault Monday night at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house near the University of Kansas campus.

Lawrence police said there have been no injuries reported and no arrests have been made at this time.

The crowed estimated to be more than a thousand people filled the streets and sidewalks surrounding the fraternity chanting things like “Phi Psi has got to go” and “lock him up.”

They did have tape around the property that protesters quickly broke through and at one point they seemed to get on the porch, but security or police have kept them back.

People were seen throwing things at the building but no damage to the property has been reported.

This is all stemming from an alleged sexual assault at the fraternity house Saturday night. Students protesting say they just want to make sure the investigation is taken seriously.

Social media posts spreading the word about Monday night’s event have called it a “No Means No Peaceful Protest.”

It’s being promoted by a group of sorority members called Strip Your Letters that’s been critical of Greek leadership at KU.

Police aren’t saying where the alleged sexual assault happened over the weekend. They say they don’t release that information to protect the victim’s privacy.

People at the protest have expressed concerns the victim could have been drugged, but police have not released any details about the alleged sexual assault.

Phi Kappa Psi released a statement Monday saying “On Sunday, September 12, Phi Kappa Psi became aware of allegations against a new undergraduate member based on alleged events occurring at the chapter house on the night of Saturday, September 11. University of Kansas officials were immediately notified so a full and prompt investigation could be initiated. Phi Kappa Psi takes these allegations very seriously and will fully cooperate with law enforcement.”