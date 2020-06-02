Protesters gather at Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office declares unlawful protest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Protesters gathered outside of the Topeka Police Department Monday night.

A Topeka police car was vandalized during the protest at the police department. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office declared the protest unlawful just before 10 p.m.

Photo from Noah Ochsner

The sheriff’s office announced if people don’t leave, they will be arrested.

According to our crew on scene, one woman was hurt and had to be checked out by first responders. It’s unclear how the woman was hurt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol also assisted during the protests.

It’s unclear how many people were arrested.

The protest and rally in downtown Topeka started out peacefully early Monday evening.

KSNT News has a crew at the police department and will be monitoring this throughout the night. This is a developing story.