Protesters gather in front of tow truck company in response to owner’s racist Snapchat photo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — About a dozen people protested in front of Kitch Towing and Recovery Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Kitchen, owner of the towing company issued an apology Saturday for a racist snapchat making light of the death of George Floyd. Protester Alexandrea Haggerty said that’s not enough.

“That’s not funny,” Haggerty said. “That’s racist and enough is enough. That man lost his life and y’all have jokes about it.”

While it was a smaller group that came out, Haggerty said it was important for them to make their voices heard.