Protesters gather outside penitentiary to decry death penalty ahead of Lisa Montgomery’s execution

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The scheduled execution of Lisa Montgomery, who was granted a stay of execution Tuesday on grounds that she was likely mentally ill and couldn’t comprehend she would be put to death, has again drawn anti-death penalty protesters outside the United States Penitentiary.

Protesters said they want to send a message to federal lawmakers to end the death penalty.

Both Sisters of Providence and the Death Penalty Action Resistance Group are in attendance, with signs and messages like “Thou Shall Not Kill” and “Don’t Kill For Me.”

These groups have appeared at every execution since July. They are holding a vigil and will toll bells as it gets closer to the time of Montgomery’s scheduled execution.

Sister Barbara Batista of Sisters of Providence said it’s their hope that their protests will encourage others to stand up and speak out.

“We’re still out here because we don’t ever want a person to be put to death in that death chamber right across the road here without some person standing vigil, standing up and saying, ‘Not in our name. We do not want anyone executed.’”

Protesters vowed they won’t stop until the death penalty is abolished.