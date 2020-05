TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Protesters are gathering at the Statehouse Thursday afternoon for the “Wake up Kansas” rally.

The rally will go from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. outside of the Statehouse for people to “demand more oversight on Gov. Kelly and less control over our lives,” organizers said in a Facebook Event post.

KSNT News Reporter Alec Gartner was live at the event: