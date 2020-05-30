Protestors gather at Justice for George Floyd rally at State Capitol

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Crowds gathered at the Kansas State Capitol on Saturday afternoon to rally for justice for George Floyd.

Protestors had signs, took turns speaking to the crowd, and marched around the Capitol building.

George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody this week. A now viral video shows Floyd being restrained by an officer who dug his knee into the man’s neck, as he repeatedly said ‘I can’t breathe.’

Topeka’s rally follows rallies in several other cities across the country.

