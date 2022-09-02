TOPEKA (KSNT) – The future of an iconic building in the heart of Topeka will soon be determined.

Members of Plains Modern, an architecture preservation group, gathered at the North Topeka Art District’s Artsplace today in protest. People are upset with lawmaker’s plans to remove floors from the Docking State Office Building.

The building, which has a 64-year history with the city, remains mostly empty. Protesters feel that vacancy isn’t enough to remove a major part of Topeka history.

“It’s sound,” Plains Modern member Colene Lind said. “It could provide good space… needed space. Whether for state workers, or some kind of secondary or new use. So, both historically and today, Docking has value for Kansans.”

Lawmakers have already approved a plan to reduce Docking to three floors. Barring any changes, construction would begin at the end of this year.

