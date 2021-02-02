Protests outside Sunflower Showdown after state Department of Regents makes it easier to fire tenured employees

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – KU professors and graduate teaching assistants protested on the university’s campus Tuesday evening.

They voiced their concerns after the Kansas Board of Regents voted to make it easier for state universities to fire professors that are tenured. More than 50 members of the faculty filled the field in front of Allen Fieldhouse to chant as people entered for the Tuesday night Sunflower Showdown.

Protesters wanted administrators to know they are not happy that the University of Kansas has not declined the new policy, while other universities like K-State have.

“I moved to Kansas for this job,” said professor Nicholas Syrett. “I have no connections to Kansas otherwise, so if I were to lose my job otherwise, I don’t know what I would do.”

This policy expires at the end of the year and is to help universities since they have been financially impacted by COVID-19.