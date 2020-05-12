PT’s Coffee College Hill location closes permanently during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There will be no reopening the College Hill location of PT’s Coffee, the chain said Tuesday.

The Topeka coffee shop announced they are permanently closing their location near Washburn University on Southwest 17th and Washburn Avenue. The decision came after coffee shops and other food vendors across Kansas began slowly reopening during phase one of Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We miss all of you, but please know this is not goodbye,” PT’s Coffee wrote. “This is merely the start of a new chapter. PT’s has proudly served Topekans world-class coffee for more than 27 years and we’ll be here for many decades to come.”

An employee at PT’s Wheatfield Village location confirmed the newer coffee shop at that location plans to stay. They have not said if employees from the College Hill location can transfer to the Wheatfield store, or if they were laid off.