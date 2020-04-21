Public health warning issued for Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two state agencies have issued a public health warning for Lake Shawnee in Topeka due to blue-green algae.
The Kansas Department of Heath and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism issued the warning Tuesday evening.
KDHE recommended the following precautions be taken:
- Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.
- Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.
- Water contact should be avoided.
- Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.
- Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.
- If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.
- Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.
KDHE said people should be aware that blooms are unpredictable. They can develop rapidly and may float around the lake. If there is scum, a paint-like surface or the water is bright green, avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful bloom may be present.
Pet owners should be aware that animals that swim in or drink water affected by a harmful algal bloom or eat dried algae along the shore may become seriously sick or die.
