Public health warning issued for Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two state agencies have issued a public health warning for Lake Shawnee in Topeka due to blue-green algae.

The Kansas Department of Heath and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism issued the warning Tuesday evening.

KDHE recommended the following precautions be taken:

  • Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.
  • Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.
  • Water contact should be avoided.
  • Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.
  • Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.
  • If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.
  • Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

KDHE said people should be aware that blooms are unpredictable. They can develop rapidly and may float around the lake. If there is scum, a paint-like surface or the water is bright green, avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful bloom may be present.

Pet owners should be aware that animals that swim in or drink water affected by a harmful algal bloom or eat dried algae along the shore may become seriously sick or die.

