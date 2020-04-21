Public health warning issued for Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two state agencies have issued a public health warning for Lake Shawnee in Topeka due to blue-green algae.

The Kansas Department of Heath and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism issued the warning Tuesday evening.

KDHE recommended the following precautions be taken:

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

KDHE said people should be aware that blooms are unpredictable. They can develop rapidly and may float around the lake. If there is scum, a paint-like surface or the water is bright green, avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful bloom may be present.

Pet owners should be aware that animals that swim in or drink water affected by a harmful algal bloom or eat dried algae along the shore may become seriously sick or die.

