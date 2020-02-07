Public invited to event honoring Bill Snyder

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 03: Head coach Bill Snyder of the Kansas State Wildcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 03, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Former Kansas State University football Head Coach Bill Snyder will be honored by the American Heart Association on Sunday.

Snyder will be presented with the AHA’s Paul “Bear” Bryant 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award. The award recognizes college football coaches who demonstrate leadership, integrity and character on and off the field.

Snyder, a Hall of Fame coach, led the Wildcats from 1988 until 2005 and again from 2009 until his retirement in 2018. He is credited with one of the “greatest turnarounds in college football history.”

The event will feature activities for families, a performance by the K-State marching band and an appearance by Willie the Wildcat.

The event is free and open to the public. People are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook or by emailing coachwithheart@heart.org.

It runs from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb 9th. at the the K-State Alumni Center at 1720 Anderson in Manhattan.

KSNT News Evening Anchor Jace Mills, a K-State graduate, will serve as an emcee.