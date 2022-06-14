TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re an avid reader, look no further as this local library brings the books to you.

As a part of the Topeka Public Library, the Bookmobile allows you to browse its shelves from anywhere. Community engagement is important for a public library, and that means lending books in any way it can. On Tuesday, the Bookmobile stopped at the Brookwood Shopping Center, giving easy access to those in Southwest Topeka.

“The bookmobile goes out so that we can get books in the hands of people that might have trouble getting to the library,” said Dawn Buttery, Outreach Storyteller at the Topeka Public Library. “Maybe they have a lack of transportation or they just live in an area of town that’s a little further away.”

The library also offers curbside pickup as well as delivers straight to your door. The Bookmobile has been bringing books to people since 1943, offering its services year-round. To see the full schedule and where they will be next, head to their website here.