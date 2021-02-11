Public meeting to be held to discuss Polk-Quincy Viaduct

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A virtual public meeting to discuss current design plans for the I-70 Polk-Quincy Project is scheduled from 5:00-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.

The meeting will focus on design plans and a timeline for replacing the existing bridge.

The current bridge was designed and built in the late 1950s as part of the Eisenhower Transportation program.

For more information, questions, or to request special accommodations for the virtual public meeting, email info@polkquincy.org or call (785) 228-3191.