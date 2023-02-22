TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka will be hosting three public meetings in March which focus on utility rates.

The City of Topeka announced via social media that the meetings will be held as an extension of discussions that happened late last year and earlier this year.

March 1, noon at the Law Enforcement Center, Classroom A, 320 South Kansas Ave.

March 8, 5:30 p.m. at the Holliday Building first floor conference room, 620 Southeast Madison St.

March 15, 5:30 p.m. at the Holliday Building first floor conference room, 620 Southeast Madison St.

These meetings will be streamed live on Channel 4, on Facebook and the city’s online livestream. Questions can be sent in advance or during the meetings to citymanager@topeka.org. Written public comment can be sent in at the meeting or delivered to the City Clerk’s Office at 215 Southeast 7th St., room 166.

The Topeka City Council discussed potential changes to the city’s utility rates on Jan. 4. A big topic during the discussion was a water rate increase to help cover costs for maintenance and repairs on the city’s more than 170-year-old water infrastructure.