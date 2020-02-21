Public Works planning to fix potholes in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County officials are working to make our roads better.

Public Works says it will start fixing a number of potholes around the county starting in the spring.

Workers will use a special type of oil that is used specifically to fix roads and potholes from Vance Brothers, Inc., a contractor in Kansas City, MO.

Curt Niehaus, Director of Public Works, said depending on the condition of the roads, the entire project could cost over $40,000.

“Part of that work involves spray patching and this oil is used in our spray patching,” Niehaus said. “Spray patching is used to seal cracks, help us with potholes.”