TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local church is celebrating Halloween a little differently this year by using pumpkins.

West Side Church in West Topeka is wrapping up “Pumpkins for Peace.” Pumpkins were made available for purchase, with profits going to Ukrainian refugees.

During October, the church had 700 pumpkins for people to buy. People were also able to add donations on top of that. In addition to raising funds for refugees, the church will present some of them with a special Halloween gift.

“We made cards, and people are going to take the cards to those people who are Ukrainian refugees in our town,” church member Pati Bryan said. “We’ll take them a pumpkin this coming week so they can make a pumpkin pie or something like that out of it.”

Aside from the pumpkin sale, West Side Church has other fundraisers and drives in the community throughout the year.