TOPEKA (KSNT) – Exercising for a higher cause. One man passing through the capital city is traveling around the nation to raise awareness for childhood hunger and bullying.

Patrick Parker goes around the nation as Sgt. Pushup, with a goal of doing a million pushups across America.

Taking donations for each pushup that go towards organizations like No Kid Hungry, Feeding America, Blessings in the Backpack, and more.

The veterans tells 27 News that he’s raised 635,000 meals for children.

“Tonight 12 million children will not eat,” SGT. Pushup said. “160,000 kids will skip school every day out of fear of being bullied, and 3,069 attempt suicide every day. If I can sacrifice my body, if I can sacrifice the most important thing that we have is time, it’s about continually serving the nation.”

If you’d like to follow along with his cross country journey, or support his mission you can find him on social media at SGTPushup.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.