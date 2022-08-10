LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Stephen Marlow, the man arrested in Lawrence for the quadruple murder of four people in Ohio, made his first appearance in the Douglas County District Court Wednesday afternoon.

Marlow appeared in front of Judge Sally Pokorny to schedule an extradition hearing. That hearing was scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning. Marlow has waived his right to extradition and his attorney has agreed to appear Thursday morning and have Marlow sign the papers that will return him to Ohio.

Stephen Alexander Marlow (Courtesy Photo/ Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

The Lawrence Police Department confirmed the arrest of Stephen Marlow, who is wanted in Ohio, on Sunday after being notified by law enforcement in Ohio that Marlow could be in Kansas.

According to Lawrence Police, there was reason to believe the man was in Lawrence so patrol supervisors initiated a city-wide search.

An officer with the Lawrence Police Department noticed a vehicle matching the description of Marlow’s vehicle turn eastbound onto West 23rd from Ousdahl Rd. and relayed the information.

As police were en route, the vehicle turned into a parking lot off 23rd Street, where the suspect exited the vehicle and was safely taken into custody.