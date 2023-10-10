OSAGE CO. (KSNT) – State troopers say a man was seriously injured following an early morning crash in Osage County on Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 5:50 a.m. on Oct. 10 on 189th Street just east of Shawnee Heights Road. A GMC Suburban was traveling west on 189th Street when it went across the eastbound lanes and into a ditch. It then hit a tree before coming to a stop.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 27-year-old man from Quenemo, was listed by the KHP as having suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a Topeka hospital for treatment. He was not wearing a seat belt in the crash.

