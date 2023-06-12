WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – QuikTrip plans to expand again in Kansas. This time it will be in Emporia, just off the Kansas Turnpike and north of Interstate 35.

The company confirmed to KSN News that they are looking at a location at Exit 127A, north of I-35 along Graphic Arts Road.

The new QuikTrip location will be bigger than the typical convenience chain’s Gen 3 models, which are 5,700 square feet in size. The proposed store would be 8,200 square feet. The company hasn’t confirmed an opening date.

Meanwhile, construction on a new QuikTrip is starting in Newton at East 1st Street and I-135.

QuikTrip has 74 stores in Kansas, with locations in Wichita, Derby, El Dorado, Park City, Lawrence and the Kansas City metro.