EMPORIA (KSNT) – A ticking time bomb is counting down for Lyon County as their contract for animal quarantine services in the area expires Friday.

The county announced last week their contract with the local humane society they’ve partnered with for animal quarantine services ends on Jan. 27.

When an animal is suspected of biting someone, animal quarantine goes into effect, making sure that the dog or cat isn’t carrying rabies. The animal has to be isolated for over a week, which the humane society would take care of.

If nothing changes heading into Friday, those animals won’t have any place to go.

On Tuesday, 27 News spoke with the county’s Public Relations Manager, Victoria Smith, who said that negotiations on the contract have reopened.