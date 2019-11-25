Race Against Breast Cancer receives over $22K

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Race Against Breast Cancer board received a pretty special gift just in time for the holiday season.

On Thursday, Stormont Vail Health employees presented members of RABC with a check of over $22,000. The money was raised by the staff there in just two weeks.

“We know that they have a heart for our community and they’ve really stepped up with the give the breast cancer the boot,” said Dawn Robertson, administrator for The Race Against Breast Cancer.

All of the money raised will be able to provide roughly 150 free mammograms to women across the community.