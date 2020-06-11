Racial slurs, swastikas found at Oakland neighborhood’s Santa Fe Ballpark

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Racial slurs, white power slogans, swastikas and expletives against Black Lives Matter covered the Santa Fe Ballpark in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood, photos showed Thursday.

(KSNT Photo/Reina Flores)

(KSNT Photo/Reina Flores)

(KSNT Photo/Reina Flores)

The Santa Fe Ballpark restroom and basketball courts have multiple racial slurs and hate symbols spray-painted on. The basketball courts at the park also had graffiti that read “Blue Lives Matter,” and “Stay Out of Oakland.”

(KSNT Photo/Reina Flores)

(KSNT Photo/Reina Flores)

The Shawnee County Park Police Department told KSNT News it was unaware of the graffiti Thursday morning, but officers arrived on scene to investigate around 12:20 p.m.

This is a developing story.