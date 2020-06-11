Racial slurs, swastikas found at Oakland neighborhood’s Santa Fe Ballpark

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Racial slurs, white power slogans, swastikas and expletives against Black Lives Matter covered the Santa Fe Ballpark in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood, photos showed Thursday.
The Santa Fe Ballpark restroom and basketball courts have multiple racial slurs and hate symbols spray-painted on. The basketball courts at the park also had graffiti that read “Blue Lives Matter,” and “Stay Out of Oakland.”
The Shawnee County Park Police Department told KSNT News it was unaware of the graffiti Thursday morning, but officers arrived on scene to investigate around 12:20 p.m.
This is a developing story.