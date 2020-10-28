Raffle tickets still available to benefit Topeka’s Family Service and Guidance Center, fundraiser makes a difference

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The annual Family Service and Guidance Center fundraiser “Meals for Mental Health” runs through Saturday.

The annual fundraiser is usually a one day event at Texas Roadhouse in Topeka. This year, the event was spread out over two weeks to help with social distancing.

Meal tickets for this event sold out on the first day, but raffle tickets are still available.

Tickets are $10 each. Prize packages include a Weekend Getaway package and a Pamper Yourself package worth more than $850.

Jim Williamson, grant and communication coordinator at FSGC, said fundraisers like this are important to help providing services for kids in the Topeka area.

“They help us ensure that kids get the services they depend on here in our community,” Williamson said. “It’s also a great chance for the community to come and rally around us and remind themselves that this is the good work that Family Service does. These are the kids we help.”

Family Service and Guidance Center provides services for thousands of kids and teens living with anxiety, depression, ADHD and other mental health issues.