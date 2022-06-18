TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka business announced it is closing its door after opening last fall, according to a Facebook post.

The Havoc Room’s last day to book appointments will be July 12. The business was sad to announce the news, but due to the economy and changing life circumstances, they must close.

The Havoc Room, which opened in October of 2021, is a rage room that allows its customers to break and smash different objects. It is the only rage room in the Topeka area and was created to give Topekans a fun activity to do in their city, owner and operator Carrie Correll said.

Havoc Room still has a lot of inventory and will continue to take reservations by phone at (785) 250-0633 or by Facebook message.