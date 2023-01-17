SENECA (KSNT) – No injuries have been reported after a train hit a semi-truck in Nemaha County on Tuesday.

The Nemaha County Emergency Management office reported that a crash happened at 9:49 a.m. on Jan. 17 in Seneca at a railroad crossing at U.S. Highway 36 and Highway 63. The area has been shut down as emergency responders work the scene.

Motorists are advised to use the viaduct if they need to go east or west on Hwy 36. The Union Pacific railroad gave an estimate of three hours before the crossing would be open again, according to emergency management.

To keep up with current road closures, go to kandrive.org.