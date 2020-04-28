Rainbow Meadows helps horses heal physically and emotionally

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — Helping horses that have suffered from neglect and abuse isn’t an easy task. But one Junction City organization is embracing that challenge in order to give them a new beginning.

At Rainbow Meadows Equine Rescue & Retirement, each horse is like family.

“We have invested our lives in making a difference for horses,” said Executive Director Karen Everhart.

Everhart has always loved horses. So, she started the organization as a way to give back to the animals that have brought her so much joy.

Over the course of 15 years, they’ve saved hundreds of horses. So how exactly do they do it?

“First and foremost, rehabilitate them from a nutritional perspective,” Everhart said. “Secondly, we rehabilitate them from a socialization perspective, because too often they’ve either been ignored or they have been abused physically. Then, we do training if training needs to be done.”

Their goal is to help these horses find forever homes.

“When you take care of them, and you know they live into their thirties, you can essentially have a life long friend there,” assistant Kimi Wahl said.

Gaining their trust is critical to the process, something that can only be achieved by treating them with love and care.

“When we’re able to see a horse, instead of the head high and the eye wide, they drop their head, they soften their eye, they lick their lips and they’re saying I trust you,” Everhart said.

They take horses from a life of pain and mistreatment and introducing them to a life of peace and security.

