“Rainforest Adventure” exhibit opening at Topeka and Shawnee County Library this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – There’s a new exhibit at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library and you can check it out starting this weekend.

The Rainforest Adventure is a free, interactive maze that will transport you to a tropical rainforest.

Director of Communications & Marketing Diana Friend said you answer different questions about the rainforest to get through all four levels.

“Not only will they get to glide like a butterfly and climb spiderwebs, they’re going to be able to get some sneaky learning in there about why the rainforest is important, even to people in Kansas,” Friend said.

The new exhibit opens Saturday, May 22 at 9 a.m. inside the library.

If you want to reserve a time beforehand, click here.