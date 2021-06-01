Rainy weather delays Topeka construction

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Recent rainfall has been delaying construction in the capital city.

Construction on 10th & 12th Street in downtown Topeka has come to a halt due to the rain. The city manager said its projects have been delayed three to four weeks, but crews plan to resume as soon as the conditions improve.

“With this constant wet weather we’ve had we’ve lost about three, and in certain projects four weeks of construction progress,” said City Manager Brent Trout. “We’ll try and get those contractors back on track but that takes time and so we need some good weather.”

The 12th Street construction is currently in its first phase, located off of Kansas Avenue. Roadwork will continue out west to Gage Boulevard.

Trout says that the projects, while currently delayed, are still projected to be finished by the originally scheduled end date. The 12th Street construction is set to be completed by November, and the roadwork on 10th Street set to finish in October.