Rainy weather doesn’t stop Jazz and Food Truck Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Downtown Topeka was all jazzed up Saturday for the Jazz & Food Truck Festival.

The potential for severe weather caused the festival to be moved inside the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Once people got inside, they got to enjoy food, games and performances from jazz artists.

Organizers said these festivals show people what downtown has to offer.

“This is the seventh year for the jazz festival and so it’s grown every year,” said Vince Frye with Downtown Topeka, Inc. “At first, we added the country and we added the rock and so it’s something people look forward to. We’re excited to have them downtown.”

The Jazz & Food Truck Festival is part of the concert series put on by CoreFirst Bank & Trust.