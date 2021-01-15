Raise a glass: Boulevard Brewing Co. unveils beer for late Topeka native, proceeds for charity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Boulevard Brewing Company is selling an exclusive beer in honor of Topeka native and Boulevard employee Brady Smith, who passed away in December from a battle with Hepatosplenic T-Cell Lymphoma.

The beer is called Never Give An Inch, his favorite quote. It comes from the novel Sometimes a Great Notion by Ken Kesey.

“In his honor, 100% of the proceeds from this beer will go to non-profit groups promoting youth sports, sharing one of his passions,” the team at Boulevard wrote on their website. “Join us in raising a glass to Brady, a good man, gone too soon.”

KSNT News spoke to the Smiths about their beloved son in December shortly after he died. They say he had dreams of starting a youth wrestling program for less fortunate children in Northeast Kansas and beyond.

His parents were searching for bottles of Boulevard Brewing Company’s seasonal Nutcracker Ale that donned Brady Smith’s name on the neck of the bottle. Each bottle of the festive beer was decorated with one employees name.

Smith graduated from Seaman High and went on to receive degrees from both Washburn University and K-State.

The purple label of the bottle reads “Brady Smith 1990-2020 Never Give An Inch” with a photo of Smith.

The beer is sold exclusively through Boulevard’s website and their store in KCMO. Online and in-person sales will begin on Monday, Jan. 18. Each 750 ml bottle is $14.99.