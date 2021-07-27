Randolph man killed when semi goes through stop sign

RANDOLPH (KSNT) – A Randolph man is dead after the vehicle he was driving was struck broadside by a tractor-trailer that went through a stop sign at the intersection of Green Randolph Road and Highway 77 in Randolph according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Adam Lee Samuelson, 38, of Randolph was driving northbound when a semi-truck driven by an 81-year-old Randolph man failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the driver side of Samuelson’s car.

The accident happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. Sunday.