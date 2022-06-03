MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A random act of kindness in Manhattan helped to bring some happiness to the local police department.

The Riley County Police Department posted a short story to their Facebook on Friday describing how a citizen stopped by to drop off several gallons of grape juice. This delivery had special meaning for the person who brought it in.

According to the RCPD, the person who brought in the grape juice explained that he has schizophrenia and that the juice helps with brain health and to ease his mind. He told the RCPD that he hoped it would serve the same purpose for the officers on duty who regularly deal with stressful situations.

27 News spoke with Aaron Wintermote, the Public Information Officer for the RCPD, about the unexpected delivery.

“We do generally get people who bring in food for lunch as a show of appreciation to our officers for what they do,” Wintermote said. “This one was pretty special because there was more meaning behind it.”