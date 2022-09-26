LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The largest planet in the solar system is getting a little closer to Earth Monday night.

Right now, Jupiter is just 367 million miles away from earth. It may seem like a lot, but that’s over 200 miles closer than normal.

Tonight, the planet will be at opposition, meaning earth will be directly between Jupiter and the sun.

Ian Crossfield, an Astronomy professor at the University of Kansas, explains the process.

“Jupiter and earth’s orbits are almost circles around the sun,” Crossfield said. “So the arrangement of those ovals means that even though every thirteen months you have a pretty good chance to see Jupiter, this day today is actually just a little bit better than average.”

With a radius of over 43,000 miles, it’s going to be pretty hard to miss. But just in case, here’s what you should look for.

“If you can see something stationary, not twinkling, not coming in for a landing from the south” Crossfield said. “That’s almost certainly Jupiter.”

Farpoint Observatory is home to the Northeast Kansas Amateur Astronomers’ League. Normally, they’d be doing research trying to find the next asteroid in the sky, but tonight, they were looking at Jupiter.

Members of the Northeast Kansas Amateur Astronomers’ League.

