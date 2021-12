TOPEKA (KSNT)– A Mandarin duck was spotted at Washburn park amongst other mallards.

This is extremely rare, as these birds are not native to the United States, but are native to places in Asia.

According to Sea World, the species’ population is currently sitting at 65,000 and it is continuing to decrease.

Their beautiful colors attract attention from all over and if you want to see it for yourself, head over to Washburn Park off of 10th.