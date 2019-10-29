Rasmussen College hosting virtual career fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local college is giving people the chance to find a job without leaving their house. Rasmussen College is hosting its 3rd annual virtual career fair Tuesday.

The virtual career fair is for students, alumni and others in the community. Organizers say the virtual nature allows more people to take part in the fair.

“There may be students or those who can’t actually attend the face to face job fair and so this virtual setting gives them the opportunity to be able to access it either from work or at home,” said Dr. Etta Steed, academic dean of Rasmussen College Topeka and Overland Park.

More than 100 employers, both locally and across the country, are signed up for the fair. Along with chatting with hiring managers, those involved also get the chance to participate in a variety of webinars focused on getting the most out of the career fair.

The virtual career fair is Tuesday from 10 am to 3 pm. Click here to register.