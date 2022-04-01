TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local residents are being advised by the Shawnee County Department of Public Works to avoid contact with Lake Sherwood due to wastewater leaking into the water on Friday.

According to the SCDPW, a report was received on Thursday that “effluence of wastewater” from manholes located on the west side of the cove was leaking into the lake. Investigators from the City of Topeka’s Water Pollution Control responded and found a large blockage in the gravity line under the southeast cove which feeds the pump station on the east side of the cove.

The collection system to the west of the blockage filled and, after an unknown period of time, overflowed the manholes. The sewage then flowed downslope into the cove. The total volume of wastewater that flowed into the lake is unknown at this time. Residents should especially avoid the area around the southeast cove located between SW Aylesbury Rd. and SW Chelmsford Rd. at this time.

The City of Topeka is currently collecting samples of the lake and is working to remove the blockage which appears to have been formed from “disposable wipes/towelettes.” A notice has been released to users of the Sherwood Treatment system advising them to avoid disposing of wipes by flushing.

Residents and pets are further being advised by the city to avoid contact with Lake Sherwood until further notice. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has been notified of the situation.

The blocked gravity line is scheduled for upgrades as part of series of upcoming projects within the Lake Sherwood Sanitary Sewer Treatment System, which is being funded by a $7,000,000 KDHE loan. The loan repayments will be paid for over the next 20 years by users of the Sherwood Treatment System. The possibility of a blockage of this type in the line under the cove would not be appreciably reduced by the upcoming loan projects.

This is not the first time sewage has seeped into the lake: in a similar situation, sewage leaked into the lake on July 28, 2021.