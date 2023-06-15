TOPEKA (FOX 43)- The N.E. Kansas Blue Sky Squadron Inc. is hosting its Radio Control Air Show this upcoming Saturday, June 17.

The event is for people in the community to show off their planes and skills, while also giving folks the time to fly their planes in public for an audience.

Everyone is welcome to come, whether it be kids, or adults! All different sizes and types of aircrafts are welcome to be a part of the show.

All of the flying activities kick off at 9 a.m. sharp and should wrap up around 2 p.m. if the weather is decent. If you’re interested in heading out to either watch or participate in the show, the Blue Sky Aerodrome is located at 4535 SE 69th in Berryton.

For more information about the show, as well as a look into what you might see when you’re there, watch the full interview above.