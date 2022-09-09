TOPEKA (KSNT) — Race car drivers from all over the country are right here in Topeka, but this isn’t your typical race.

South R-C Motorsports is hosting a drag race at Heartland Motorsports Park this weekend. Each battery-powered race car is one-tenth the size of a regular vehicle. The track is also modified to one-tenth of the size of a regulation-sized race track.

These cars can speed up to roughly 90 mph in just 132 feet, which is the length of the track from start to finish. These cars are engineered just like normal race cars. They’re equipped with shocks, real rubber tires and custom plastic bodies.

Each driver controls their vehicle with a remote control — and when the cue light turns green, they’re off to the races. The sport draws a unique mix of racers, as people of all ages and different backgrounds are eligible to compete.

“Kids all the way down to 10 years old to grown adults, you know, 70 plus years old, men, women — we welcome everybody,” Sean South of South RC Motorsports said. “And so, we get quite the personalities out here, especially with it being a hobby, it’s a lot of fun.”

Drivers said there’s quite a bit of behind-the-scenes preparation that goes into each competition. Many teams said they spend time testing different models and fine-tuning their cars.

“It’s a lot of preparation, it’s a lot of fun — lot of frustration — but I think we all like it and that’s why we keep doing this,” said James Dibble, the RC Outlaw Redemption Reigning Champion.

Drivers compete for the crown on Sep. 10 at Heartland, and the winner will take home a cash prize. Spectators are welcome to attend. Gates open at 8 a.m. and races are slated to start between noon and 1 p.m. This year’s winner will be announced tomorrow afternoon.