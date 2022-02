MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) — RC McGraws Bar and Grill in Manhattan is down $12,000 after a Sunday morning fire.

The Manhattan Fire Department responded to 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd. on report of a structure fire. When crews got to the bar, the fire had been partially put out, and the remaining flames were gone within five minutes.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.