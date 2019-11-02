RCPD asking for help to find man who escaped custody Saturday morning

Riley County Police said 33-year-old Cory Ryan Calkins ran from officers while being arrested Saturday morning.

Calkins was being arrested on probable cause offenses of aggravated burglary, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

RCPD said if you see Calkins do not try to approach him, but call 911 or RCPD at (785) 537-2112.

You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777 or at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=353#

The Crime Stoppers service lets you remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.



