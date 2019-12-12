RCPD asks community to ‘be vigilant’ over holiday break

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking residents to be vigilant of the Kansas College Rapist over the holiday break.

The person who may be responsible is linked back to 13 rape cases in either Lawrence or Manhattan spanning 15 years. RCPD is bringing awareness right now because all but one have happened over college breaks.

Police have not been able to identify the man responsible, but said they want people to be aware and stay safe.

“Just make sure all your doors are locked, your windows are locked and if you’re going to be gone for the break or for an extended period of time try not to advertise it to other people or put it on social media,” Jessie Ehrlich, RCPD Detective said.

RCPD has a web page dedicated to this case. You can check it out here.