MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is trying to identify a man allegedly seen by multiple witnesses following a shooting at the Sunset Zoo.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Sunset Zoo in Manhattan around 5 p.m. on March 6, according to police. Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old Manhattan man with a gunshot wound in his neck. The man was taken to a local hospital and then to Topeka for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

RCPD said it would like to speak to the man in the photograph about possible involvement in the incident.

(Photo Courtesy: Riley County Police Department)

Police are asking for anyone with information on the man’s identity to contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.