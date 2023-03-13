MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is trying to identify a man allegedly seen by multiple witnesses following a shooting at the Sunset Zoo.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Sunset Zoo in Manhattan around 5 p.m. on March 6, according to police. Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old Manhattan man with a gunshot wound in his neck. The man was taken to a local hospital and then to Topeka for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
RCPD said it would like to speak to the man in the photograph about possible involvement in the incident.
Police are asking for anyone with information on the man’s identity to contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.