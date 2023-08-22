Editor’s Note: This article has been corrected and now reflects that the victim sustained one gunshot wound and the injuries were non-life threatening. We regret the error.

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT)- Brian Peete, the Director of the Riley County Police Department, joined the 27 News morning show to speak with 27 News’ Katie Garceran.

Director Peete provided an update on a situation 27 News reported on earlier this week. On Sunday, August 20, officers with the Riley County Police Department responded to gunshots fired in the 1100 block of Laramie Street just before 2 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had been suffering from a gunshot wound. She was then transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

As far as updates on the case this morning, Director Peete said they have not arrested anyone for this crime thus far.

“Our detectives are working really hard on this one,” he said. “They realize the importance and the concern that our students, parents, business owners and community has over something like this.”

He also praised the officers who were the first to respond to the scene.

“I do want to acknowledge the patrol officers who were there,” he said. “They responded very quickly and rendered first aid to the young lady as she was unfortunately struck.”

In addition to providing a comment on the investigation, Director Peete also spoke about how the department prepared to tackle back-to-school, implementing Accident Reduction Citations (ARC) and new promotions within the department. For more details, watch the full interview above.