RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A new initiative is helping to reduce the number of crashes in Riley County, according to local law enforcement.

With help from Kansas State University, the Riley County Police Department developed an initiative called Accident Reduction Citations, or ARC. The effort to reduce serious crashes uses research conducted by K-State that asked residents what they thought were the causes of highway crashes.

The Riley County Police Department wants to prevent crashes and will be enforcing speeding enforcement to try to save lives.

The research team asked Riley County residents what traffic offenses they care about, and what offenses police should be enforcing. According to the data, citizens wanted the RCPD to focus on driving under the influence, speeding, tailgating, running red lights and cellphone use.

The hope of the RCPD is by sharing the data with drivers they can deter speeders and stop crashes before they happen.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.